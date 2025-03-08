- Home
RTA Introduces ‘Takamul Permit’ To Enhance Integration Between Luxury Transport, Car Rental Sectors
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 12:31 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 7th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has introduced the ‘Takamul Permit’ service, a new initiative that aims to achieve integration between the commercial transport sectors in the emirate, especially enhancing integration between the luxury car and car rental sectors, in line with the distinctive services provided by this vibrant city that meet the aspirations and needs of its residents, visitors and tourists while also contributing to an enhanced quality of life and a seamless, luxurious lifestyle in the city.
Jamal Al Sadah, Director of Commercial Transport Activities at RTA’s Licensing Agency, stated: “the service integrates luxury passenger transport with the car rental sector in Dubai. The permit facilitates seamless collaboration between limousine transport companies and car rental firms, enabling the temporary use of luxury cars while fostering mutual benefits between RTA and the business sector.
This initiative also allows end-users—including individuals, tourists, and residents—to hire a luxury car with a chauffeur for up to one month, subject to regulations and conditions.
"The ‘Takamul Permit’ establishes a comprehensive and flexible regulatory framework to enhance the car rental sector across all categories. We had updated regulations and developed systems to encompass all car rental activities under RTA’s jurisdiction while also streamlining the relationship between rental companies and customers."
Al Sadah added: "Companies utilising this service must adhere to the terms and conditions governing the hire and operation of light vehicles as well as the regulations for deluxe passenger transport in Dubai. This includes registering rental contracts, enrolling deluxe transport companies, and listing drivers in the electronic Transport Activities Rental System (TARS)."
