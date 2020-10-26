UrduPoint.com
RTA Issues 56 Offence Tickets During Inspection Of School Buses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2020) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, carried out 1011 inspections of operating school buses in 111 schools across the emirate.

The campaign is part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to streamline practices, verify the compliance of operators with the stipulations in place, and ensure the implementation of precautionary measures against Covid-19 onboard.

The inspection campaign resulted in the issuance of 56 offence tickets. Most violations were related to the lack of compliance with the safety specifications in buses, and the failure to fulfil RTA’s technical stipulations for bus seats, exterior and interior designs, lack of operating the electronic rod at stops for picking-up or dropping-off students, and the failure to display the permit in the designated place among others.

The campaign covered 111 schools out of a total of 240 schools for certain considerations. Some schools are adopting an online learning policy, and others have staggered bus arrival timings due to Covid-19 challenges.

These inspections will be maintained throughout the school year as planned, RTA said, adding that it attaches paramount attention to this activity to protect the safety of students during their daily commute. "These efforts contribute to realising RTA’s vision aiming to be ‘The world leader in seamless & sustainable mobility’," the regulatory authority concluded.

