UrduPoint.com

RTA, Korean Delegation Discuss Future Of Transport And Control Systems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 07:30 PM

RTA, Korean delegation discuss future of transport and control systems

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2021) Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) received Hon. CHO, Eung Cheon, Vice-Chairman of Land Infrastructure and Transport Committee, Hon. Lee Hun Seung, Vice-Chairman of Land Infrastructure and Transport Committee of the Republic of Korea.

The visiting Korean officials were accompanied by Moon, Byung-Jun, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai.

The meeting discussed means of boosting cooperation and exchanging expertise between RTA and its Korean counterpart in the fields of autonomous transport and control systems. The delegation reviewed RTA’s plans for the future development of these fields.

At the start of the meeting, Al Tayer welcomed the visitors and praised the cooperative relationships between RTA and several Korean entities operating in the fields of transport and transport systems.

He briefed the visitors about Dubai Strategy for Self-Driving Transport that aims to convert 25 percent of total mobility journeys in Dubai into smart and autonomous journeys by 2030.

He noted that RTA was finalising trial runs for the operation of the autonomous air taxi and autonomous taxis as well as the development of suspended mobility systems.

The Korean delegation viewed RTA’s plan for sustainable transport encompassing an array of projects and initiatives to enhance eco-friendly transport. The plan aims to transform the entire Dubai Taxis fleet into eco-friendly vehicles (hybrid and electric) by 2027, experiment the operation of the first hydrogen-powered taxi in the middle East, and the trial run of the first batch of electric public buses.

The delegation attended a briefing about Dubai’s Intelligent Transport Systems centre, which uses smart technology to manage traffic movement to meet the requirements of Dubai’s sustained growth such as the hosting of mega international events like Expo 2020.

The meeting discussed RTA’s efforts to commute visitors to Expo 2020. RTA has developed a comprehensive plan including routes for lifting visitors from key assembly points in Dubai and other emirates to the site of Expo.

It also covers the operation of Route 2020 of Dubai Metro stretching 15 km from Jebel Ali Station to the site of Expo. It connects 7 stations and can lift 46,000 riders per hour in both directions.

The plan also includes the deployment of taxis to serve expo visitors along with the required stands and streamlined movement.

CHO, Eung Cheon praised the excellent partnership between RTA and its Korean counterpart, and expressed hope to see more cooperation and exchange of expertise in the interest of both parties.

Attendees from RTA included Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of Rail Agency, Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, Moaza Al Marri, Executive Director, Office Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors.

Related Topics

Assembly Technology Exchange Dubai Metro Vehicles RTA Traffic Hun Middle East SITE 2020 From

Recent Stories

Rise in Business Confidence Score good omen for ec ..

Rise in Business Confidence Score good omen for economy: LCCI

1 minute ago
 Confusion over Ukraine jet 'hijacking' in Kabul

Confusion over Ukraine jet 'hijacking' in Kabul

1 minute ago
 Dr. Sania briefs newly formed BoD of TVO on Ehsaas ..

Dr. Sania briefs newly formed BoD of TVO on Ehsaas framework

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister lays foundation stone of Shahkam Fl ..

Chief Minister lays foundation stone of Shahkam Flyover, lists various Lahore pr ..

1 minute ago
 G7 to Consider Recognizing Taliban Government in A ..

G7 to Consider Recognizing Taliban Government in Afghanistan - Reports

1 minute ago
 Taliban Not Ruling Out Armed Conflict in Panjshir ..

Taliban Not Ruling Out Armed Conflict in Panjshir - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.