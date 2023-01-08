UrduPoint.com

RTA Launches 'Travel Behaviour Survey - Screening Questionnaire'

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2023 | 07:30 PM

RTA launches &#039;Travel Behaviour Survey - Screening Questionnaire&#039;

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2023) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) launched a travel Behaviour Survey - Screening Questionnaire of individuals and families residing or working in Dubai, as well as companies based in the emirate.

This step is part of RTA's efforts to revamp its strategic roads and transport plans, enhance roads and public transport networks and services to provide a smooth and safe transportation experience for the public and keep up with the urbanisation of the emirate in line with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040.

The survey, which runs from January to June 2023, covers more than 7,000 samples of the population of Dubai and the neighbouring emirates. It covers 5,000 families (citizens and residents), 1,500 individuals visiting or working in Dubai, and 500 cargo transport companies operating in Dubai.

Muna Al Osaimi, Director of Transportation Strategic Planning, Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, RTA, said, “Over the next few days, RTA would launch a survey to measure the mobility trends and behaviours of residents and visitors of Dubai.

Communication channels with the public would include home questionnaires, field visits, personal interviews, and online interviews including smart apps. The process involves the use of artificial intelligence technologies to reach the largest possible number of individuals.”

“The results of the survey will be collected, analysed, and studied in a professional and transparent manner to conclude the best findings. Such deliverables will assist RTA in updating its strategic and operational plans for the road network and mass transport systems, including the Dubai Metro and Tram, public buses, marine transit means as well as individual and soft mobility means," she added.

"The public is a major partner in our efforts to improve transport services in the Emirate. Therefore, we invite the public to respond and cooperate when asked to take part in the survey. Such feedback will help us to make the appropriate decisions and develop optimal plans to upgrade roads and public transport systems across the emirate,” Al Osaimi concluded.

Related Topics

Dubai Metro Road RTA January June From Best

Recent Stories

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in Asian Parliamentary Assembly m ..

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah ..

Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah Districts and Villages&#039; ..

3 hours ago
 New international accreditation for American Unive ..

New international accreditation for American University in the Emirates

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

4 hours ago
 SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre ..

SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

5 hours ago
 National Centre of Meteorology to host sixth Inter ..

National Centre of Meteorology to host sixth International Rain Enhancement Foru ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.