RTA Launches 'Travel Behaviour Survey - Screening Questionnaire'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2023) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) launched a travel Behaviour Survey - Screening Questionnaire of individuals and families residing or working in Dubai, as well as companies based in the emirate.

This step is part of RTA's efforts to revamp its strategic roads and transport plans, enhance roads and public transport networks and services to provide a smooth and safe transportation experience for the public and keep up with the urbanisation of the emirate in line with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040.

The survey, which runs from January to June 2023, covers more than 7,000 samples of the population of Dubai and the neighbouring emirates. It covers 5,000 families (citizens and residents), 1,500 individuals visiting or working in Dubai, and 500 cargo transport companies operating in Dubai.

Muna Al Osaimi, Director of Transportation Strategic Planning, Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, RTA, said, “Over the next few days, RTA would launch a survey to measure the mobility trends and behaviours of residents and visitors of Dubai.

Communication channels with the public would include home questionnaires, field visits, personal interviews, and online interviews including smart apps. The process involves the use of artificial intelligence technologies to reach the largest possible number of individuals.”

“The results of the survey will be collected, analysed, and studied in a professional and transparent manner to conclude the best findings. Such deliverables will assist RTA in updating its strategic and operational plans for the road network and mass transport systems, including the Dubai Metro and Tram, public buses, marine transit means as well as individual and soft mobility means," she added.

"The public is a major partner in our efforts to improve transport services in the Emirate. Therefore, we invite the public to respond and cooperate when asked to take part in the survey. Such feedback will help us to make the appropriate decisions and develop optimal plans to upgrade roads and public transport systems across the emirate,” Al Osaimi concluded.