Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2023 | 09:30 PM

RTA launches 3rd Innovation Accelerators Programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2023) In conjunction with Global Innovation Management Institute (GIMI), the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has inaugurated the 3rd edition of the Innovation Accelerators Programme for its employees.

This round, involving 20 employees spread across 5 specialised teams, aims to develop five innovative ideas that arose from innovation laboratories of youth and stakeholders from academic institutions and RTA's partners into business concepts over the course of 8 weeks.

This move reflects RTA's commitment to adopting entrepreneurial ideas and converting them into reality to realise its vision of becoming “The World Leader in Seamless and Sustainable mobility.”

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of RTA’s Strategy & Corporate Governance Sector., said, “RTA aims to assume a leadership role and foster a culture of innovative culture among employees by forging partnerships with universities, specialised research centres key partners and stakeholders.

, RTA formed five teams from its agencies and sectors for the third edition of innovation accelerators. Over the course of eight weeks, each team will work on developing practical use cases in four main areas: mobility, infrastructure, urban planning, and sustainability."

The Innovation Accelerators Programme will serve as a Primary platform for introducing unique business ideas, while the Innovation Acceleration Programme will help to launch of more innovative projects. It will also improve large-scale innovation maturity by assuring the ongoing dissemination and promotion of an innovation culture in roads and transportation sector.

