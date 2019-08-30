UrduPoint.com
RTA Launches A New Night Bus Service

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 25 seconds ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 11:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2019) Roads and Transport Authority,RTA, announced the launch of a new night public bus route as of Sunday 1st September. RTA will also improve the timing and connectivity of 11 other routes to boost public bus network in Dubai.

RTA’s Public Transport Agency confirmed that the new route, named,N30, will start from Dragon Mart 2 at the International City and heads to Dubai International Airport,Terminal 2, via Rashidiya Metro Station. The timing of this new night bus route will be from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM, next day.

RTA will also improve the services of 11 other routes, namely: 11A, 24, 34, 50, 56, 95, 95A, 96, F53, X25 and N55. N55 is another night bus service.

RTA is always keen on broadening and upgrading the scope of the public bus network. It makes relentless efforts to enhance the integration of public buses with other transit means, such as the metro, tram and water transport. Such efforts are aimed to make these modern transit modes the best mobility choice across Dubai.

