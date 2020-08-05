RTA launches corporate agility transformation programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2020) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, announced the launch of a Corporate Agility Transformation Programme to foster a comprehensive implementation of agility concepts and practices and sustain them across RTA business areas. The step reasserts RTA’s leading role in adopting modern business models, keep pace with government and global trends, and fulfil the needs and expectations of customers.

"Corporate agility and modern management have always been part of RTA’s DNA from day one as reflected in its organisational chart, strategic plan and innovative approach to various challenges. The implementation of corporate agility practices was instrumental in achieving the targeted performance indicators and ensuring the business continuity during emergencies," said Moaza Al Marri, Executive Director, Office of the Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors, RTA.

"Probably, this drive is best illustrated in the continuous building of strategic projects and the delivery of services regularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. RTA completed several projects on schedule and maintained the delivery of unabated services to customers during that period via electronic and smart channels at high-quality standards. It is no wonder that a 40 percent upsurge in digital transactions is reported during the crises period compared to the same period last year," she added.

To build on its recent achievements, RTA established Corporate Agility Transformation Office, CATO, attached to the Office of the Director-General and Chairman of the Board of RTA. CATO will provide a structured methodology and a novel framework to expand and sustain successful agility practices and lead an agile transformation drive across various sectors and agencies. "Such a process will enhance RTA’s ability to forecast and anticipate events and adapt to various circumstances," the Authority said, adding that it has embarked on building capacities of human resources through qualifying 24 individuals to act as 'Agile Coaches' in the first stage, after fulfilling a set of internationally accredited standards.

It also trained 700 staff members on the systems and requirements of corporate agility, it further stated.

During the initial phase, the principles of the Corporate Agility Transformation Programme were applied to some internal office routines. The result showed an improvement of more than 50 percent in the total processing time, thanks to the implementation of agile concepts and practices.

"Through the establishment of CATO, RTA seeks to boost its operational competency, to ensure instant and proactive responses to various needs," Al Marri concluded.