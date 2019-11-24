RTA launches Digital Coach for training public transport drivers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has launched the Digital Coach project for training public transport riders. The move is in line with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, AI, and technology is the first of its kind in training drivers worldwide.

This robot is configured to train both novice and professional drivers in need of further exposure to traffic awareness. The robot is loaded with all the information related to training materials and can respond to all the relevant queries trainee drivers might raise during theoretical lectures.

The robot is fitted with artificial intelligence technologies that enables it to run interactive training that keeps drivers focused.

The digital coach will be used as an advanced training tool in delivering drivers training modules. Accordingly, it will contribute to refining the skills of drivers and improving training deliverables.

The technology contributes to achieving RTA’s vision and several strategic objectives. It marks an unprecedented breakthrough for RTA and Dubai worldwide by inaugurating a digital coach in the field of transport and using AI technology to improve the qualification and quality of trainees in the transport sector. RTA plans to upgrade the use of this robot to make it capable of handling future improvements in training materials.