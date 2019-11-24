UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RTA Launches Digital Coach For Training Public Transport Drivers

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 05:30 PM

RTA launches Digital Coach for training public transport drivers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has launched the Digital Coach project for training public transport riders. The move is in line with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, AI, and technology is the first of its kind in training drivers worldwide.

This robot is configured to train both novice and professional drivers in need of further exposure to traffic awareness. The robot is loaded with all the information related to training materials and can respond to all the relevant queries trainee drivers might raise during theoretical lectures.

The robot is fitted with artificial intelligence technologies that enables it to run interactive training that keeps drivers focused.

The digital coach will be used as an advanced training tool in delivering drivers training modules. Accordingly, it will contribute to refining the skills of drivers and improving training deliverables.

The technology contributes to achieving RTA’s vision and several strategic objectives. It marks an unprecedented breakthrough for RTA and Dubai worldwide by inaugurating a digital coach in the field of transport and using AI technology to improve the qualification and quality of trainees in the transport sector. RTA plans to upgrade the use of this robot to make it capable of handling future improvements in training materials.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Dubai RTA Robot Traffic All Coach

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Aff ..

21 minutes ago

MoHAP, BUiD sign MoU to enhance cooperation in hea ..

51 minutes ago

Education Affairs Office at Crown Prince Court lau ..

51 minutes ago

Innovation workshop held at Emirates Institute for ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador bestowed Bulgaria&#039;s highest or ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah TBHF delegation visits Kenya to assess ref ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.