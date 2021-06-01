RTA launches maiden journey on Dubai Investment Park Station and Expo 2020 Station on Route 2020 of Dubai Metro

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2021) The Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) launched on Tuesday, 1st June 2021, the first journey on the Dubai Investment Park Station and Expo 2020 Station on Route 2020 of the Dubai Metro, which runs from Al Rashidiya Station on the Red Line to Expo 2020 Station.

The opening of the two new stations comes six months after the opening of Route 2020, which launched its maiden journey on 1st. January 2021 with four stations namely Jebel Ali (a transfer station on the Red Line), The Gardens, The Discovery Gardens, and Al Furjan.

"From 1st June, journeys of Dubai Metro’s Red Line will shuttle directly between Al Rashidiya Station and Expo 2020 Station. Jebel Ali Station will be an interchange station for those heading to or coming from UAE Exchange Station.

As of this date, the Metro service to Expo 2020 Station will be available only to those entitled to access the site of Expo until its official public opening on 1st October. By that time, the public can use the metro service to Expo.

The opening of the Jumeirah Golf Estates Station will coincide with the opening of Expo," Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of RTA, has said.

"The opening of the two stations on Route 2020 concurs with the start of the countdown of Dubai’s hosting of Expo 2020. This mega global event, which runs from October 1st 2021 to March 31st, 2022, features the participation of 190 countries. It follows the successful completion of all tests relating to the performance efficiency and safety of the rail systems, and the test runs by the network operator to verify its readiness before the start of the public service. 31 successful trial tests were conducted spanning the operations control centre, stations operations, rolling stock crews, engineering & maintenance teams, and emergency services," explained Al Tayer.

RTA also completed the training of 152 staff in preparation for Phase II of Route 2020 operation, he added.