RTA Launches Pilot Project Offering 10 Online Services For Vendors, Investors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 07:00 PM

RTA launches pilot project offering 10 online services for vendors, investors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2020) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, recently launched a unified screen for customers and investor relations management, offering 10 online services via the RTA website on a trial base.

Vendors and investors can benefit from these services by entering into the Vendor Investor Management System. The step is part of efforts to ensure happiness among the business community and eliminate visiting RTA offices.

"Providing a unified vendors and investors screen via the RTA official website aims to facilitate the processing of transactions for these categories. The services offered via this screen include invoices, contract management, tenders, registration and qualification of suppliers, suggestions and complaints, a dashboard, contracting templates, purchase orders, auction plans and news," said Saeed Al Marri, Director of Procurement, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA.

"One of the key characteristics of the scheme is the improved communication channels with suppliers and investors, who can upload their invoices without visiting RTA. They will be provided access to data proportionate to the scope of their contracts with RTA," he said.

"This service is in line with several strategic goals of the RTA, such as Smart Dubai, People Happiness and Advance RTA. We will endeavour to continue the delivery of best-in-class services to the business community and keep pace with the directives of our leaders calling for nurturing an attractive work environment for our partners, who are making a remarkable contribution to realising the RTA’s strategic goals," added Al Marri.

