UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RTA Launches Remote Asset System To Align With Metro Predictive Maintenance Phase

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 06:00 PM

RTA launches remote asset system to align with metro predictive maintenance phase

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2020) Road and Transport Authority’s Rail Agency has recently introduced the Remote Asset Condition Monitoring System to capture data relating to the condition of railway switches without human intervention. By using a special algorithm, the system can predict potential faults of these vital switches before they develop, and accordingly enables taking proactive measures to avoid any major fault that might disrupt the Dubai Metro service.

"The implementation of the Remote Asset Condition Monitoring System is a landmark development in shifting from conventional management methods to a highly sophisticated predictive maintenance method, based on the anticipation of faults before they occur," said Mohammed Al Amiri, Director of Maintenance, Rail Agency.

"The system contributed to cutting railway faults drastically, which reflected on the performance of the Dubai Metro network and reducing the costs of the service outage," he added.

"The system will considerably reduce costs that would otherwise be spent on conventional maintenance of the metro. Accordingly, it will increase revenues and help achieve high-performance indicators in operation and maintenance. The system will also support RTA’s efforts to transform Dubai into the smartest and happiest metro in the world," concluded Al Amiri.

Related Topics

World Dubai Metro Road RTA From

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas chairs meeting rega ..

2 minutes ago

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Belgium R ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed in separate incidents in Balochistan

2 minutes ago

Sindh University joins fight against COVID 19, pre ..

2 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan sim ..

2 minutes ago

PM announces Rs 4,000 for poor families

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.