RTA Leads The World In Lifecycle Of Asset Management: Study

Sun 19th September 2021 | 09:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2021) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) had demonstrated its superior global standing in a benchmarking study about asset management practices commissioned by Atkins, a specialist in administrative consultancies.

The study revealed RTA’s dominance in various fields, highlighted by the lifecycle of its assets, and digitisation of all asset-related activities. The study covered all RTA’s agencies and sectors by benchmarking them with other organisations in the USA, UK, Denmark, Singapore and Hong Kong.

"RTA adopts a roadmap that includes an array of outstanding asset management initiatives that span the entire lifecycle of assets. Modern asset management has become inevitable for any entity or company that uses assets to deliver services, and would bring about huge and sustainable benefits," said Saeed Al Ramsi, Director of the Assets, Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at RTA.

"RTA has made giant strides and significant achievements at the regional and global levels in implementing a modern asset management system. Such a system has had a considerable impact on the standing of the RTA, as reflected in its international certificates and recognitions, be it from The Institute of Asset Management in Britain or other international agencies," added Al Ramsi.

The study pointed to RTA’s distinction in the analysis of needs and the integrated planning for assets, as well as the systems of performance monitoring and the technical condition of assets. The study commended the sophistication and quality of RTA’s number plates factory, the first of its kind in the benchmarked entities. RTA’s superior performance was also reflected in the continued planning and compliance with the replacement of assets and disposal plans, during a phased and standardised manner.

