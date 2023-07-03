Open Menu

RTA Lifts Over 6 Million Riders During Eid Al Adha 1444 AH

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 10:00 PM

RTA lifts over 6 million riders during Eid Al Adha 1444 AH

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2023) The number of riders who used public and shared transport means as well as taxis during the holiday of Eid Al Adha 1444H (27-30 June 2023) reached 6.396 million riders, which reflects a 14 percent increase from the number recorded during the same period last year, which was 5.615 million riders.

The number of metro riders on both the Red and Green Lines during the holiday reached 2.388 million riders, the tram served 104 thousand riders, public buses lifted 1.409 million riders, marine transport ferried 260 thousand commuters, and taxis were used by 1.973 million passengers. Shared mobility means provided transit services to as many as 261 thousand riders.

