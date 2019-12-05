RTA maintains global lead in publishing annual Sustainability Report

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) The Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has once again maintained its ground-breaking achievement of publishing the 2018 Sustainability Report, compatible with the global standards for sustainability reporting (GRI standards), which merited the RTA the prestige of being the first global roads and transport entity to achieve this billing.

The achievement is certified by the Reasonable Assurance Statement of the Norwegian DNV GL, a specialist organisation in the assessment of sustainability reporting of firms and government entities.

Nasir Abu Shehab, CEO of Strategy and Corporate Governance, Head of the Higher Committee for Sustainability, as well as Energy and Green Economy Committee, RTA, was delighted with this statement issued in accordance with the International Standard on Assurance Engagements 3000 using DNVGL VeriSustain protocols. "This statement reflects the transparent and rigorous scientific principles adopted and the accurate data and statistics presented in the RTA’s Sustainability Report 2018," he noted.

"In 2016, the RTA obtained such a statement in respect of the first-ever sustainability report prepared by an entity in the field of roads and public transport worldwide compatible with GRI standards, which underscored the RTA’s commitment to playing a leading role in sustainability reporting.

In 2018, the authority upgraded its sustainability structures, paving the way for bringing in excellent expertise and adopting the highest global practices, heralding a turning point in boosting our sustainability drive. More efforts are being made to raise the awareness of our employees about their role in achieving our sustainability ambitions," Shehab added.

In line with its strategic goal (financial sustainability), the RTA exceeded the target by cutting costs in 2018 by 14 percent and maximising revenues by five percent of the approved budget for the same year.

On the social front, the RTA contributed more than AED5 million to 85 social responsibility initiatives.

In the environmental aspect, the RTA's efforts contributed to reducing carbon emissions in 2018 by 1.71 percent compared with 2017, thanks to the implementation of energy-saving initiatives.

"Living up to its sustainability responsibility, the RTA has to make use of modern technologies. It has therefore set its sights on fourth industrial revolution technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, to use it in various capacities and services. These efforts are focused on generating benefits to the national economy through building and expanding transport infrastructure and forging partnerships between the public and private sectors," Shehab concluded.