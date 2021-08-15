RTA Named 'Team Of The Year' At British Safety Council International Safety Awards 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has been named 'Team of the Year' at the British Safety Council International Safety Awards 2021.

From the 292 organisations that won an International Safety Award, including businesses from the UK, Africa, Asia, India, mainland Europe and the middle East, the RTA's team was the sole Team of the Year winner.

The International Safety Award was presented with a Distinction from the British Safety Council in recognition of RTA's commitment to keeping its workers and workplaces healthy and safe in 2020.

RTA is one of the 86 winning organisations that grabbed a Distinction in the International Safety Awards 2021.

Nada Jasim, Director of RTA's Safety, Risk, Regulation and Planning Department, said, "Winning an award is always a matter of pleasure, but it helps us realising our responsibilities and obligations to the next level of commitment and continuing performance. We at RTA are committed to do the possible extent of efforts in terms of keeping our organisation and employees safe and healthy and there is nothing in our business that can override health and safety values."

The International Safety Awards recognised organisations which have demonstrated their commitment to preventing workplace injuries and work-related ill health and ensuring wellbeing and mental health at work.

In 2021, 532 organisations applied for the International Safety Award from across all sectors with significant representation from the construction, manufacturing, oil, gas and mining, and power and utility sectors. Winners were drawn from 37 countries worldwide, where 86 organisations won Distinction, 154 organisations won Merit and 147 organisations achieved a pass level.

Michael Robinson, Chief Executive of the British Safety Council, congratulated RTA saying, "The British Safety Council applauds RTA on this achievement. The award is in recognition of their commitment and hard work to keep their employees and workplaces free of injury and ill health".

"The vision of the British Safety Council is that no-one should be injured or made ill through their work – anywhere in the world. Achieving this requires, apart from complying with legislations; people's serious commitment to health and safety as well as workplace wellbeing, impelling others to follow suit," he said.