RTA Obtains Best Business Award For Innovative Transit Service

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2019) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, won the Best Business Award for its S’hail App from the UK-based Awards Intelligence, a specialist in the assessment of innovative services in leading companies, SMEs and start-ups, thus reflecting the RTA’s pioneering and innovative efforts.

Nasser Abu Shehab, CEO of the RTA’s Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, said he was delighted with the award which has been presented by a highly credible organisation that observes strict standards in assessments and focuses on innovative business services.

"Winning this award is a tribute to our revamped smart journey planner (S’hail) in easing the mobility of public transport riders across the city, which was rewarded with a high score in customer reviews and happiness ratings. The application encompasses information related to the timings, trips, fares and notifications of all means of transit (metros, trams, buses and water transport)," Abu Shehab said.

He added, "It also enables the booking of Careem vehicles, as well as limos, besides displaying the existing balance of nol and Salik accounts. It also keeps users updated on the traffic situation and proposes the best routes to destinations. Other features include a live chat about public inquiries, complaints, lost and found items, and suggestions. The app saves details of routine trips and enables Ekar and Udrive car rental services, among others."

"The RTA is making persistent efforts to realise its strategic goals, such as Smart Dubai, People Happiness and Advance RTA, and aligns its current and future plans with the Dubai Government's strategies," he said in conclusion.

