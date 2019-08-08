RTA obtains ISO in compliance management system

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2019) The Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has obtained the ISO 19600 Certificate in Compliance Management System, thus becoming the first government entity in the middle East to obtain the certificate in the field of roads and transport.

Abdullah Al Jawi, Director of Internal Audit, said that he was proud of the RTA for obtaining this prestigious certificate. "It reflects the authority's keenness to align its business with international standards and comply with the applicable rules in this regard. It cements the leading position of the RTA in corporate governance and compliance management, which are crucial for maintaining a high-performance level and a tall reputation.

"Obtaining this certificate supports the RTA’s governance practices and aligns them with the international standards of compliance management. Through this system, the RTA is seeking to develop a clear model for leveraging and sustaining compliance with the applicable legislation," he added.

The certificate was made by PSI, a firm specialising in issuing global accreditation certificates.