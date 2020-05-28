RTA offers 300 distinctive 4 and 5-digit number plates at online auction on 7th June

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, is offering 300 distinctive number plates of 4 and 5 digits at the forthcoming 60th Online Auction, the second online auction this year.

Registration of bidders starts on Sunday, 31st May 2020, and the bidding process will kick off at 08:00 am on Sunday, 7th June, and continue for only five days, according to RTA.

Selling in this auction is subject to a 5 percent VAT, RTA said, adding that each bidder is required to have a Traffic File opened in Dubai, submit a security cheque amounting to AED5,000 made to RTA, and pay a non refundable participation fee of AED120. "Payment can be made at Customers Happiness Centers at Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or Deira, or by credit card via RTA website or Dubai Drive app," it added.