RTA opens bus and taxi lane on Khalid bin Al Waleed St

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2021) The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed Phase III of the Dedicated Bus and Taxi Lanes Project on Khalid bin Al Waleed Street.

The lane extends 4.3 km from the intersection of Khalid bin Al Waleed Street-Al Mina Street, to a point just before the intersection of Zabeel Street, and in both directions. The dedicated lane has been marked in a distinctive red colour.

The project included the construction of pedestrian paths, air-conditioned shelters for bus and taxi riders, streetlights, roadside parking and landscaping. The lane will be opened to the public on Thursday, 21st January. In the lead-up to this date, bus drivers will be using the lanes on a trial basis, until the service is put into formal operation.

By completing Phase III, the total length of dedicated bus and taxi lanes rises to 11.6 km, spread over seven key streets, including Al Mankhool, Al Khaleej, Khalid bin Al Waleed, Al Ghubaiba, Naif, Al Ittihad and Al Mina Streets.

"Building dedicated bus and taxi lanes is a successful global practice that encourages people to ride public transport means, rather than in private vehicles. It is a common practice in several metropolitan cities in North America and Europe. It aims to increase the percentage of compliance with on-time departures, encourage the public to use mass transport, improve taxi arrival times, and reduce direct and indirect operational costs, as well as the pollution from emissions.

The project will also contribute to realising the strategic goal of Integrated Dubai, improve the living standards and enhance the happiness of public transport riders," said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority.

"The completion of Phase III of the project culminates in the huge successes of the initial two phases of the project, which saved about 5 minutes in the journey of each bus, and improved bus journey times by 24 percent. It also improved the satisfaction of bus and taxi riders. Currently, 40 bus routes use dedicated lanes, including 19 routes that use Khalid bin Al Waleed Street," said Al Tayer.

Earlier, RTA completed the construction of dedicated bus lanes stretching 7.3 km that include parts of Naif Street (1 km), portions of Al Ittihad Road (500m), Al Mina Street (1700m from Kuwait Street to the Falcon intersection), Al Mankhool Street (1800m from Al Satwa R/A to Sheikh Rashid Street), Al Khaleej Street (1700m from the Creek Street to Al Musalla Street), Khalid bin Al Waleed Street (100m from Al Mina Street Intersection to Street 16), and Al Ghubaiba Street (500m from Al Mina Street intersection to Street 12).