UrduPoint.com

RTA Opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station On Sept. 1st

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 08:45 PM

RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on Sept. 1st

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2021) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will open Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station for the public on Sept 1st, 2021, well ahead of the launch of Expo 2020 events. The station will enter the service with a new billing as the biggest underground station in the entire Dubai Metro network on both the Red and Green Lines.

The station spans an area of 28,700 square metres and extends 232 metres in height. It can serve 11,555 riders per hour during peak times, and about 250 thousand riders per day. It has two train-boarding platforms, 4 bus stops, 20 taxi stands to pick-up and drop-off riders, 20 parking slots for the use of people of determination in addition to 400 public parking slots free of charge in the surrounds of the station.

The facility has 14 outlets for investors over an area of 466 square metres in addition to 4 point of sale display areas for retailers.

The exterior design of Route 2020 stations has a unique and stylish architectural pattern bringing in further improvements to the designs of the existing stations along the Red and Green lines. The design has different patterns that include the Iconic Station inside the venue of Expo 2020. It has a winged design that reflects Dubai’s take-off to the future of innovation. There is also the transfer station (Jebel Ali Station) linking Route 2020 and Dubai Metro Red Line. Elevated stations replicate an improved design similar to the shapes of the existing metro stations to maintain the visual identity of the Dubai Metro.

Related Topics

Dubai Metro RTA Sale 2020

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: ..

Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: Nahyan bin Mubarak

4 minutes ago
 SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for student ..

SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for students

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new ambassadors to the UAE

1 hour ago
 MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tes ..

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tests nationwide

2 hours ago
 UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in governm ..

UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in government modernisation

2 hours ago
 The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announ ..

The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announces pre-orders for much awaite ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.