RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on Sept. 1st

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2021) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will open Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station for the public on Sept 1st, 2021, well ahead of the launch of Expo 2020 events. The station will enter the service with a new billing as the biggest underground station in the entire Dubai Metro network on both the Red and Green Lines.

The station spans an area of 28,700 square metres and extends 232 metres in height. It can serve 11,555 riders per hour during peak times, and about 250 thousand riders per day. It has two train-boarding platforms, 4 bus stops, 20 taxi stands to pick-up and drop-off riders, 20 parking slots for the use of people of determination in addition to 400 public parking slots free of charge in the surrounds of the station.

The facility has 14 outlets for investors over an area of 466 square metres in addition to 4 point of sale display areas for retailers.

The exterior design of Route 2020 stations has a unique and stylish architectural pattern bringing in further improvements to the designs of the existing stations along the Red and Green lines. The design has different patterns that include the Iconic Station inside the venue of Expo 2020. It has a winged design that reflects Dubai’s take-off to the future of innovation. There is also the transfer station (Jebel Ali Station) linking Route 2020 and Dubai Metro Red Line. Elevated stations replicate an improved design similar to the shapes of the existing metro stations to maintain the visual identity of the Dubai Metro.