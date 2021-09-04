RTA opens new bus route to serve Souk Al Marfa, improves 11 routes on 9th September

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2021) Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is intending to launch a new route for public buses in Dubai and improve the services of three other bus routes starting this 9th September. The move aims to expand the internal bus network and step up the integration of mass transit means in the emirate.

The new route, which is named (SM1), starts from the Gold Souk Bus Station, passes along Al Khaleej Street and heads towards Souk Al Marfa at Deira Islands. The service frequency will be every 60 minutes.

In the meantime, RTA is adjusting the path of Route (14), nearby Al Safa Stop, to cover the seaside section of the business Bay Bus Station.

It will also adjust the path of Route (F51) nearby the Dubai Investment Park Metro Station as well as the path of Route (F55) at Emaar South to cover additional residential areas.

RTA’s Public Transport Agency will make improvements on 11 bus routes namely: 5, 14, 88, 310, X64, F51, F46, F27, F12, DPR1 and C28 to match the timings of these journeys.

RTA is always keen to broaden the public bus network and enhance the integration of buses with other mass transit means such as the metro, tram, and marine transport means. The improvement of public transport means will undoubtedly contribute to making public transport the best mobility choice in the Emirate.