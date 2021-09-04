UrduPoint.com

RTA Opens New Bus Route To Serve Souk Al Marfa, Improves 11 Routes On 9th September

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 03:00 PM

RTA opens new bus route to serve Souk Al Marfa, improves 11 routes on 9th September

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2021) Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is intending to launch a new route for public buses in Dubai and improve the services of three other bus routes starting this 9th September. The move aims to expand the internal bus network and step up the integration of mass transit means in the emirate.

The new route, which is named (SM1), starts from the Gold Souk Bus Station, passes along Al Khaleej Street and heads towards Souk Al Marfa at Deira Islands. The service frequency will be every 60 minutes.

In the meantime, RTA is adjusting the path of Route (14), nearby Al Safa Stop, to cover the seaside section of the business Bay Bus Station.

It will also adjust the path of Route (F51) nearby the Dubai Investment Park Metro Station as well as the path of Route (F55) at Emaar South to cover additional residential areas.

RTA’s Public Transport Agency will make improvements on 11 bus routes namely: 5, 14, 88, 310, X64, F51, F46, F27, F12, DPR1 and C28 to match the timings of these journeys.

RTA is always keen to broaden the public bus network and enhance the integration of buses with other mass transit means such as the metro, tram, and marine transport means. The improvement of public transport means will undoubtedly contribute to making public transport the best mobility choice in the Emirate.

Related Topics

Business Dubai Metro RTA September Gold From Best

Recent Stories

United States Donates 6.6 Million Pfizer Vaccine D ..

United States Donates 6.6 Million Pfizer Vaccine Doses To Pakistan To Address Fo ..

7 minutes ago
 PCB announces cricket association squads for 2021- ..

PCB announces cricket association squads for 2021-22

10 minutes ago
 Last Afghan holdout region falls; resistance denie ..

Last Afghan holdout region falls; resistance denies claim: Sources

27 minutes ago
 Three districts of Hazara declared high disease pr ..

Three districts of Hazara declared high disease prevalence after surge in Corona ..

1 minute ago
 Divisional Price Control Committee meets

Divisional Price Control Committee meets

2 minutes ago
 Nobel Laureate Calls on Paris Climate Deal Parties ..

Nobel Laureate Calls on Paris Climate Deal Parties to Target Consumption Emissio ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.