RTA opens Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2023) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) opened today, Sunday, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street Improvement Project extending 3 km from the intersection with the Dubai-Al Ain Road up to the Academic City Roundabout.

RTA also opened two 120-metre bridges at the intersection of Dubai Silicon Oasis, comprised four lanes in each direction. These improvements will raise the capacity to 14,400 vehicles per hour in both directions and ensure a smooth traffic flow in both directions of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street.

The project serves Dubai Silicon Oasis, over 25 universities and colleges, and a student population of 27,500 in addition to the surrounding development projects.

In the future, RTA plans to improve Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street in the sector from the Academic City to the intersection with Al Awir Street.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said, “Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street Improvement Project has been undertaken in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to accelerate the completion of road and transportation projects to keep pace with the ongoing development across Dubai.”

“The project is part of RTA’s master plan to improve roads, bridges, crossings, and tunnels to accommodate the growing traffic volumes and ease mobility across the emirate. It is also in line with RTA’s strategic plan for developing the infrastructure of Dubai’s roads and public transport networks and developing integrated solutions for roads and marine networks that are safe for users, capable of matching the development plans and demographic growth, as well as encouraging the development and investment in the emirate.

“The Project works include improving the entrances and exits of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street by connecting with the intersection of Dubai-Al Ain Road, widening the Street to four lanes in each direction in a sector extending 3 km, and constructing two 120-metre bridges at the intersection of the Dubai Silicon Oasis, comprised of four lanes in each direction. The Works also include constructing a signalised intersection beneath the two bridges that serve 20 lanes in all directions with a capacity of 8,000 vehicles per hour to ensure a seamless traffic flow to Dubai Silicon Oasis and Zayed University. It also encompasses traffic improvements at the Academic City Roundabout and highway street lighting services.

“The improvement of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street eastward in the direction of Al Awir complements RTA’s efforts that started with the widening of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street to 4 lanes in each direction over a 25 km stretch from the intersection of Dubai-Al Ain Road to the existing roundabout on Al Yalayes Street.”

“Works involved constructing several intersections with roads in the area, including a flyover at the intersection of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street with Latifa Bint Hamdan Road nearby the entrance of the Global Village for traffic inbound from Emirates Road, signalised Round-About at the intersection with Al Qudra Road, and a signalised surface junction with Hessa Road. The traffic solutions undertaken are temporary and will be upgraded in the future with an array of final traffic solutions,” concluded Al Tayer.