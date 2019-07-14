RTA opens three new bus routes, upgrades others

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) Roads and Transport Authority's, RTA, Public Transport Agency has announced to launch three new bus routes and upgrade several others.

The step aims to enhance Dubai’s bus network and improve the service integration with Dubai Metro stations as well as inter-city bus services.

"The first of the three new bus routes, Route 77, starts from Baniyas Metro Station and calls at Airport Terminal 3, Deira City Centre, and Airport Terminal 1. The second is Route F36, a metro bus service that starts at Mall of the Emirates Station and passes by Arjan Hotel via Mall of the Emirates Metro Station, Al Barsha South, and Dubai Science Park. The third is Route E102, which commutes between Ibn Battuta Station and Musaffah Al Shaabiya Bus Station at Abu Dhabi," said Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency.

The bus services changes include switching Route 50, which connects with the International City, Dragon Mart (2), and Al Khail Gate (1), after the International City in the direction of Al Manama Street.

Route J01, which runs from Mall of the Emirates MS to Jumeirah Village Circle, will be rerouted to provide transit services at Jumeirah Village Circle and all the way up to Al Barsha South, meanwhile, the current transit service will be served by Route F36.

"Route F32, linking Mall of the Emirates MS, and the Sustainable City, will be rerouted and transit service at Dubai Science Park will be provided by Route F36. Route F60, linking Rashidiya Metro Station, and Downtown Mirdif Gate, will be rerouted in the direction of City Centre Mirdif from Rashidiya MS. Route 367 between Rashidiya and the International City will be rerouted between Al Rashidiya and the International City via Warqaa to serve Silicon Oasis via Dubai Academic City," he added.