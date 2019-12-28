RTA opens today Al Qudra-Lehbab Roads Interchange Development Project

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2019) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, opened today Al Qudra-Lehbab Roads Interchange Development Project. Works covered building a flyover providing free traffic in all directions and improving the traffic flow on both Al Qudra and Lehbab Roads.

Lehbab Road is a strategic traffic corridor that provides a traffic solution for motorists heading to Expo Road, JAFZA, Abu Dhabi and vice versa, without entering downtown areas. Works also included the construction of a separate bridge for cyclists crossing over Lehbab Road.

"The Project includes the construction of two bridges on the collector road beside the existing two bridges as well as ramps to serve right, left and U-turns. Works also cover widening connecting streets, constructing a cycling bridge across the flyover besides carrying out lighting works, rainwater drainage systems, and the shifting & protecting of utility lines. It provides free traffic in all directions and increases the road capacity to 4400 vehicles per hour. It will reduce the transit time from Lehbab Road eastward to Al Qudra Road northward by 8 minutes, and will also reduce the transit time by 4 minutes from Lehbab Road westward to Al Qudra Road northward," said Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of RTA.

"Al Qudra Road provides a key passageway from Jumeirah to Umm Suqeim Street, which had also been improved by the construction of 2 bridges of 3 lanes in each direction.

The first bridge passes over the Eastern Parallel Road, Al Asayel Street, and the second crosses over the Western Parallel Road, First Al Khail Street. Traffic continues to flow smoothly on the flyover of Al Khail Street and at the Interchange of the Arabian Ranches on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road. Traffic will smoothly flow on Al Qudra Bridge crossing crossing over Emirates Road up to Seih Assalam.

"RTA has undertaken improvements of Al Qudra Road over several phases starting with widening the road from 1 to 3 lanes in each direction over a 12 km stretch from Lehbab intersection to Bab Al Shams roundabout, including the new bridge. Later improvements covered widening 2 bridges to 3 lanes in each direction and constructing crossings for vehicles and camels on Al Qudra Road. Works also included an 18 km cycling track and a rest area fitted with facilities and shops for bike rental and accessories, a fully equipped clinic, Cycling Gate, rest area, 10 shaded areas and bike racks," concluded Al Tayer.

RTA has accomplished 10 projects under the Improvement of Lehbab and Expo Roads over a 55 km-long sector extending from Lehbab Police Station up to the intersection with Sheikh Zayed Road. Improvement works included widening the road from 2 to 4 lanes in each direction and constructing a flyover at the 8th Interchange of the Sheikh Zayed Road comprising 24 bridges,".