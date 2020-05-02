RTA opens two internal roads in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2020) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) opened Saturday 2nd of May 2020, the internal roads project at Sama Al Jadaf. It connects with other main roads in the vicinity such Al Khail Road to the South, and Sheikh Rashid Road to the North, thus enabling smooth mobility in the area.

RTA also opened the internal roads project for Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment at Oud Al Muteena 1.

"The construction of internal roads at Sama Al Jaddaf is part of our efforts to improve the infrastructure of roads, lighting, and rainwater drainage systems in residential areas to cope with the demographic and urban expansion in the Emirate and bring happiness to people. The project included the construction of roads extending 12 km, two signalised junctions and street-lighting works," said Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of RTA.

"RTA has also accomplished the construction of internal roads for the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment at Oud Al Muteena 1 extending 7 kilometres. The project is linked with the surrounding roads network to ensure smooth mobility of road users from and to surrounding areas. Works included street-lighting, roadside parking and pedestrian pavements.

"RTA has completed 47 percent of construction works in internal roads at Al Khawaneej 2. The network spans 77 kilometres, including single-lane roads (68 km) and dual collector roads (9 km). The project works included rainwater drainage, electricity and water, and street-lighting," added Al Tayer.