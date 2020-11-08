UrduPoint.com
RTA Receives 31 Thousand Reports Of Items Lost In Taxis, Cases Resolution Rate Hits 99.9%

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 04:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2020) The Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, revealed that the Lost & Found Unit at its Call Centre, Customers Happiness Dep’t received 31,073 reports of items lost in Dubai Taxis during the period from January to September 2020. The resolution rate of these reports within the specified time was as high as 99.9%.

"RTA considers customers and service recipients a top priority in line with its third strategic goal ‘People Happiness’. From January to September this year, we found and returned a diverse cast of lost items including AED618,700 in cash, 836 mobile phones, 1,201 electronic devices, 453 passports, 254 laptops, 53 jewellery items, and 41 iPads/tablets. Overall, we have received 31,073 reports of lost items and the signing-off rate amounted to 99.9%," said Mehailah Al Zahmi, Director of Customers Happiness Department, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA.

"We return the lost items to their respective owners once we receive reports from them. This achievement is credited to the cooperation of our taxi drivers who display high levels of integrity and honesty in line with RTA’s professional ethics in this vital field," she noted.

"Taxi drivers who report items left by customers in their vehicles are honoured and motivated to encourage them to continue with this moral and civilised conduct. It will also have a positive bearing on their careers, and contribute to attracting more riders to this service, which offers privacy and comfort to customers in line with RTA’s vision as ‘The world leader in seamless & sustainable mobility’," Al Zahmi concluded.

