Open Menu

RTA Renews Partnership With University Of Birmingham, Unveils Nine Initiatives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 10:15 PM

RTA renews partnership with University of Birmingham, unveils nine initiatives

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has renewed its strategic partnership with the University of Birmingham Dubai, a collaboration originally established through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2019.

The renewed agreement outlines a comprehensive roadmap for joint efforts over the next two years (2025–2026), encompassing nine key projects and initiatives designed to advance research, development, and innovation while strengthening human capital and future research capabilities in advanced transport technologies.

This renewal reflects RTA’s commitment to shaping the future of transport through collaboration with leading global institutions. It also reinforces the Authority’s leadership in mobility innovation and its dedication to supporting research in safety, sustainability, and integrated mobility solutions.

The upcoming initiatives include evaluating the establishment of virtual research and innovation centres, developing specialised academic programmes focused on future mobility, assessing engineering competencies, expanding capacity-building in artificial intelligence, launching research on next-generation mobility systems, and establishing an integrated framework to address pressing transport challenges. These projects aim to nurture talent, accelerate innovation, and support the development of smarter, more sustainable transport systems.

The collaboration between RTA and the University of Birmingham has already yielded tangible outcomes, including the training and development of 350 employees, support for 25 start-ups, and the organisation of more than 50 events through the Transportation Research and Innovation Pavilion (TRIP), launched at the university in February 2023, which plays a pivotal role in aligning efforts in research and sustainability, fostering youth-led innovation, and helping start-ups bring their concepts to market.

Muna Al Osaimi, CEO of the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at RTA, reaffirmed the Authority’s strategic focus on research, development, and innovation. “The partnership with the University of Birmingham aligns with RTA’s vision to lead in transport and mobility innovation while equipping the next generation of engineers and researchers with the essential skills needed to tackle today’s most pressing transport challenges and drive global innovation,” she said.

Al Osaimi added, “Our long-standing collaboration with the University has delivered several meaningful outcomes, most notably the establishment of TRIP in 2023. The facility plays a key role in supporting research into infrastructure, urban planning, and sustainability, and in cultivating creativity and forward-thinking among young talents. TRIP fosters an innovation-driven environment through events and initiatives that encourage collaboration and experimentation. It also provides valuable insight into accelerator programmes and contributes actively to the publication of specialised research.”

Professor Yusra Mouzughi, Provost of the University of Birmingham Dubai, highlighted the significance of expanding the partnership through nine newly agreed initiatives. She emphasised the central role that collaboration plays in driving innovation and shaping the future of transport in the UAE.

“This partnership supports RTA’s ambition for sustainable, safe, and forward-looking mobility through research, education, and postgraduate studies,” she said. “As a future-focused academic institution, we are proud to contribute to RTA’s journey—particularly in critical areas such as transport safety, sustainability, integrated mobility, autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, and robotics,” she concluded.

Related Topics

Education UAE Dubai RTA Young Birmingham Lead February 2019 Market Agreement

Recent Stories

Sharjah Sustainable City, BEEAH collaborate to pro ..

Sharjah Sustainable City, BEEAH collaborate to promote sustainability, smart was ..

30 seconds ago
 RTA renews partnership with University of Birmingh ..

RTA renews partnership with University of Birmingham, unveils nine initiatives

48 seconds ago
 Emirates SkyCargo to double freighter fleet by end ..

Emirates SkyCargo to double freighter fleet by end of 2026

15 minutes ago
 Finalists announced for 2nd edition of Global Prom ..

Finalists announced for 2nd edition of Global Prompt Engineering Championship

15 minutes ago
 UOS hosts second International Innovation X.0 Foru ..

UOS hosts second International Innovation X.0 Forum

16 minutes ago
 Ziauddin University to organise convocation-2025 o ..

Ziauddin University to organise convocation-2025 on April 16

6 minutes ago
Four died after falling into deep ditch

Four died after falling into deep ditch

6 minutes ago
 PNCA’s National Performing Arts Group shines at ..

PNCA’s National Performing Arts Group shines at Pakistan Day celebration in Dh ..

8 minutes ago
 BISP to open bank accounts for nine million women ..

BISP to open bank accounts for nine million women beneficiaries

7 minutes ago
 State Minister for Health reiterates commitment to ..

State Minister for Health reiterates commitment to goals of universal health cov ..

7 minutes ago
 Senate passes unanimous resolution honoring Taj Ha ..

Senate passes unanimous resolution honoring Taj Hadir

8 minutes ago
 Former Kohat Nazim Malik Asad killed in targeted a ..

Former Kohat Nazim Malik Asad killed in targeted attack

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East