UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RTA Renews Partnerships With Entities To Improve Drivers' Training

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 05:45 PM

RTA renews partnerships with entities to improve drivers' training

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2019) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has recently renewed agreements with a driving institute and two other driving centres to improve the quality of the driver learning experience, in line with the highest industry standards.

On behalf of RTA, Abdullah Yousef Al Ali, CEO of Licensing Agency, signed the agreements with Amer Ahmed Belhasa, CEO of Emirates Driving Institute; Al Rayyah Ibrahim, CEO of Galadari Motor Driving Centre; and Ahmed Suhail Al Ayyali-CEO of Dubai Driving Centre.

"The signing of these agreements with the three leading driving entities is part of RTA’s efforts to adopt the best practices of driving learning worldwide and boost the public-private partnership (PPP).

The agreements aim to improve the quality of drivers’ training by introducing new programmes and supporting the needs of passenger transport activities in Dubai," said Al Ali.

The agreements call for improving the key performance indicators and service levels, urge parties to meet the performance targets set through enhanced efficiency, accuracy and excellence in the learning process. They also call for the exchange of views, services, performance, learning, information and experience. The agreements call on institutes and centres to consider new opportunities, introduce new techniques, boost workability concepts, and adopt service improvements.

Related Topics

Exchange Dubai Driver RTA Industry Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes Constitutional Declaration Signed in ..

10 minutes ago

Visit of Honourable Minister IPC/ Sports, Dr. Fehm ..

10 minutes ago

OIC Expresses Concern about the Deteriorating Situ ..

10 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 208 inmates

16 minutes ago

Executive Secretary of UNCCD admires Malik Amin As ..

20 minutes ago

China foreign service trade up 2.6 pct in H1

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.