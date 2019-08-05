RTA renews partnerships with entities to improve drivers' training

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2019) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has recently renewed agreements with a driving institute and two other driving centres to improve the quality of the driver learning experience, in line with the highest industry standards.

On behalf of RTA, Abdullah Yousef Al Ali, CEO of Licensing Agency, signed the agreements with Amer Ahmed Belhasa, CEO of Emirates Driving Institute; Al Rayyah Ibrahim, CEO of Galadari Motor Driving Centre; and Ahmed Suhail Al Ayyali-CEO of Dubai Driving Centre.

"The signing of these agreements with the three leading driving entities is part of RTA’s efforts to adopt the best practices of driving learning worldwide and boost the public-private partnership (PPP).

The agreements aim to improve the quality of drivers’ training by introducing new programmes and supporting the needs of passenger transport activities in Dubai," said Al Ali.

The agreements call for improving the key performance indicators and service levels, urge parties to meet the performance targets set through enhanced efficiency, accuracy and excellence in the learning process. They also call for the exchange of views, services, performance, learning, information and experience. The agreements call on institutes and centres to consider new opportunities, introduce new techniques, boost workability concepts, and adopt service improvements.