RTA reopens customer happiness, service provider centres from Thursday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2020) The Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, is reopening three customer happiness centres at Umm Al Ramoul, Deira and Al Barsha, as well as 19 service provider centres, starting from Thursday, 30th April.

Meanwhile, the RTA will maintain full preventive health measures including the installation of heat sensors at the entry of centres, the mandatory wearing of masks, and physical distancing to ensure the highest safety for both clients and employees, the authority said in a statement.

Centres will be open from 09:00 to 15:00.

Al Shirawi, cars Deira, SpeedFit, and Tasjeel (Discovery Gardens, International City and Al Tawar) Centres, as well as AutoPro (Satwa, Mankhool) Centres will remain closed until further notice.

RTA calls on customers to continue using online and smart channels for the smooth processing of their transactions. Visitors of customer happiness centres and service providers are also requested to cooperate with staff and comply with health procedures in place.