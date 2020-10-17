RTA resumes Global Village bus, Abra services, upholds precautionary measures

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2020) Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, decided to resume operations of the four bus routes that serve the Global Village from the start of its new season 2020-2021.

The RTA will also resume the electric Abra tourist services inside the village as of 25th October, 2020, the date coincides with the silver jubilee of this premier tourist and family destination.

"We will ensure the implementation of preventive health measures aboard the public buses and at stations to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19 amongst passengers, drivers and staff at stations. The four routes are Route 102 from Rashidiya Metro Station, Route 103 from Union Metro Station, Route 104 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station, and Route 106 from Mall of Emirates Metro Station," said Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, RTA.

"This time we will be using deluxe Volvo coaches for passengers heading to the Global Village. The service features high comfort and safety levels that will add more pleasure to the journey to and from the village during the new tourist season," he commented.

"We have also approved a plan to operate three electric Abras to serve guests of the Global Village this season.

The service proved extremely popular amongst visitors over the past 10 seasons. The RTA is keen on launching the Abra service with the re-opening of the village, especially as it adds to the tourist attractions there. The thrilling experience of riding Abras powered by renewable energy is reflected on riders and visitors using the service," Bahrozyan commented.

The CEO of the Public Transport Agency congratulated the management and staff of the village on the silver jubilee of this prominent tourist destination. At the same time, he hailed the RTA’s partnership with the village towards serving guests during the tourist season.

"The Global Village is a tourist hotspot on the Dubai tourist map as it appeals to a considerable number of residents, visitors and tourists from all corners of the globe. It offers them an enjoyable time in exciting events, games and entertainment," Bahrozyan added.

"We are now putting the final touches for the launch. The comfort and safety of our guests and employees remain our top priority. We look forward to offering everyone an exceptional season by all standards," said Bader Annohi, Chief Executive Officer, Global Village.