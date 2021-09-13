UrduPoint.com

RTA Resumes Route E101 Bus Service Between Dubai And Abu Dhabi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

RTA resumes Route E101 bus service between Dubai and Abu Dhabi

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the resumption of the E101 bus shuttle between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The operation of this inter-city bus service is coordinated with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Transport for serving passengers between the two emirates.

Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and business Development, Public Transport Agency, RTA, said that Route E101 would start from Ibn Battuta Bus Station in Dubai and head to the Central Bus Station in Abu Dhabi.

"This route is critical to the integration of mass transit means between the two emirates and the smooth movement of passengers. RTA stresses the importance of complying with all the applicable precautionary measures, such as physical distancing and wearing of masks to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It calls upon all Dubai Bus and Intercity Bus riders to observe these measures for the public health of the UAE community," noted Shakri.

Riders have to comply with the precautionary measures enforced by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which state that individuals allowed to enter Abu Dhabi Emirate are: Vaccinated individuals whose status is shown as green on Al Hosn App and designated by letter E or Star. Unvaccinated individuals will be allowed to enter Abu Dhabi within 48 hours of receiving the COVID-19 test result. Riders heading to Abu Dhabi must not use DPI test results to enter the Emirate two successive times. Such requirements must be reflected on Al Hosn App and in compliance with any new precautionary measures that might be introduced by the concerned bodies in the Emirate.

