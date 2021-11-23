RTA retrofits 36,000 uniforms through Kiswat Khair initiative

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2021) DUBAI, 23rd November 2021 (WAM) - Under the 4th edition of Kiswat Khair humanitarian initiative, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has collected and retrofitted 36 thousand pieces of used clothes. The initiative is run in coordination with RTA’s strategic partners namely the Dubai Police, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Municipality, General Directorate of Dubai Civil Defence, DP World, Serco, ENOC and Al Magrudy’s.

The initiative attracted wide participation from people of determination centres namely Rashid Centre for People of Determination, Al Noor Rehabilitation and Welfare Association for People of Determination, Dubai Autism Centre, Dubai Centre for Special Needs, Awladouna Centre for People of Determination, Dubai Club for People of Determination, and Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination.

"The 4th edition of Kiswat Khair initiative has reconditioned 36 thousand pieces of used uniforms with the participation of 245 volunteers who completed 555 volunteering hours in the recycling of used attires, which will be distributed to the needy in sisterly and needy countries through Dar El Ber Society.

"This year’s edition of Kiswat Khair initiative is different in terms of the participating in the collection and recycling of used clothes by engaging participants of different centres from the people of special needs across the UAE. RTA concerted with the said centres to attract and encourage to promote the initiative spirit and volunteering in charitable activities. The next steps will focus on processing uniforms and turning them into usable uniforms which will be sorted out, cleaned, tailored, repaired and pressed before being packed properly," explained Al Mehrizi.

Mariam Othman, Director, Rashid Centre for People of Determination, expressed her pleasure with the selection of Rashid Centre for People of Determination to be part of the Kiswat Khair initiative.

"This initiative reflects the spirit of goodness in the Emirati society, and the Kiswat Al Khair initiative is an episode of charitable activities employed to support brothers in poor and developing countries. Our participation in this initiative aims to further the value of charitable work in our students of people of determination. We believe that they are an integral part of the local fabric, and therefore perceive their participation together with the centre in this initiative as a reflection of the UAE’s attention in this regard," said Othman: "Since established, Rashid Centre for People of Determination has been working to impart creative talents and occupations in its students, to transform them into productive members of the society. Engaging our students in the recycling of donated uniforms is a further step towards encouraging them to participation and creativity, and reflects the sense of social responsibility they have," she added.

Majid Al-Usaimi, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Club for People of Determination, praised RTA’s initiative to enhance social solidarity and promote the culture of volunteering and love to work and cooperate towards realising the objectives for which the initiative is run.

"Organising humanitarian community initiatives constitutes a key part of RTA’s attention and efforts to promote community partnership and consolidate community values. The participation of people of determination in this initiative achieves many goals. It invests in initiatives and capabilities of this category by reconditioning clothes of many government agencies and distributing them to poor countries. It is particularly relevant as it uses the creative skills and talents of people of determination participating in the initiative. We all strive to strengthen such community partnerships and interact with community sectors to preserve the gains achieved from such important initiatives, which add to humanitarian and charitable work and provide an assistance to poor countries," said Al-Usaimi.

Dr Mahshid Salehi, Director of Dubai Centre for Special Needs expressed her gratitude for receiving RTA visitors at the centre. "We value the community’s support for Dubai Centre for Special Need as a non-profit organisation. We, believe that together, we can build the path towards a brighter future for the children of the Dubai Centre for Special Needs," said Salehi.

Khalid Al Halyan, Chairman of Al Noor Rehabilitation and Welfare Association for People of Determination, paid tribute to Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, for offering a chance to the Association to take part in Kiswat Khair initiative.

"The initiative demonstrated the abilities and talents of students at Al Noor Rehabilitation and Welfare Association for People of Determination in converting unused fabrics into high-quality products such as (bags, masks, jewellery, carpets...etc). We have noticed the ability of our students to show a mass production capacity and work as a team taking part in different stages according to their respective abilities," explained Al Halyan.

Eng. Mohamed Saif Husain Alareifi, Director of Agricultural and Vocational Rehabilitation Department, Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, welcomed RTA’s Kiswat Khair initiative and its efforts to engage people of determination in the reconditioning of outfits this year.

"The cooperation between the organisation and all entities is the key driver to reaching the goals and serving the People of Determination. The People of Determination who took part in the sewing workshop at the Zayed Higher Organization have contributed to the sewing of 1,000 pieces of recycled clothing. Clothes included pillowcases, trousers, shorts, small bags, and large bags produced from bits of small bags," he said.

"Cooperation is the key to the success of any work. The contribution of Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination to the initiative stems from its social responsibility, which is part of its strategy to promote the community’s awareness. It motivates the affiliates of the organisation to take the initiative in social responsibility to achieve the goals of the organisation and provide social services to all segments of society. The organisation seeks to enhance cooperation and adopt initiatives and ideas to empower it to achieve humanitarian goals and realise its noble mission," continued Alareifi.

Abdullah Balouma, Director of General Services and Administrative Affairs at the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), said, "Social aspects and development are integral to the roles of the Dubai Health Authority, and we are therefore keen to take part in such efforts as we believe in their value to the society.

"Kiswat Khair is an excellent initiative that reflects the values ​​of giving, charity and responsibility that characterise the Emirati society and the DHA is keen to be part of such charitable and humanitarian efforts. Kiswat Khair brings together several government departments, which is a goal itself as it reflects the fruitful cooperation and partnerships between Dubai Government units to serve the community and make people's lives easier," he added.

Laila Abbas, Director of Corporate Marketing and Relations, Dubai Municipality, said, "We are very happy to engage in real efforts with various parties, be it individuals, establishments or governmental institutions, as such activities constitute the real building blocks needed to make meaningful efforts with the support of all benefactors. This support stems from the Municipality’s social responsibility towards the community in the UAE and overseas.

"This initiative demonstrates the Municipality’s support and care for children and please them, which is a cause of bringing happiness to adults as well. Through taking part in this initiative, the Municipality seeks to bring joyful moments in the life of orphans and the needy. This step adds to Dubai Municipality’s record in supporting charitable projects and showcasing its commitment to this vital aspect. It is also a manifestation of the Municipality’s efforts to enhance communication and constructive interaction with the community," she noted.

Major Dr Ahmed Yousef Al Shanqiti, Director of Government Communication, General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai praised the Kiswat Khair initiative and the noble message it delivered. "The participation of the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai contributes to supporting humanitarian efforts to help the needy in poor countries through capitalising on volunteer efforts to recondition and process uniforms.

"The initiative supports the plans aimed at consolidating the spirit of volunteerism among all segments of society, launching humanitarian and social initiatives and inviting others to be part of them. The General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai seeks to diffuse the culture of volunteering and supports all forms of social solidarity and cooperative spirits through volunteer teams. Such a drive consolidates the directives of our leaders to support volunteer work based on solidarity and societal cohesion that characterise the people of the UAE. It is an episode of adherence to the principles and values ​​of the national identity and adds to the UAE’s record of achievements in humanitarian and volunteering efforts," continued Al Shanqiti.

Anayah Abulhoul, Buying & Marketing consultant, Managing Partner at Magrudy Enterprises LLC, said, "Magrudy’s is delighted to be participating in the RTA’s 'Kiswat Khair' (Clothes for Good) initiative for a second time. This innovative initiative promotes sustainability, recycling, and community spirit for a charitable cause, which greatly aligns with our organisation’s key values. We are excited to share this with the educational institutions we work with to encourage students to get involved by donating their old uniforms, which will then be recycled and turned into suitable attire before being distributed to countries in need."

Since launched in 2018, the initiative had reconditioned 100,000 uniforms, thanks to the efforts of about 4,000 volunteers from RTA and participating entities. Dubai has entered the Guinness Book of Records through this initiative in 2018 in folding the largest number of long-sleeve shirts. The event was held as part of efforts to promote the humanitarian initiative (Day for Dubai), launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

RTA is always keen to engage with the leaders in going through this enjoyable humanitarian experience, which signals a spirit of giving and extending a helping hand to needy and poor families as well as people with limited income all over the world.