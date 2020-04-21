RTA runs Ramadan proramme to support senior Emiratis

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, is lending support to the national campaign ’10 Million Meals’ in support of needy families through two charitable initiatives marking the imminent advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The move is in line with the humanitarian initiatives of the Dubai Government as well as RTA’s typical Ramadan initiatives such as the Ramadan Rations and Meals on Wheels, RTA said, adding that its focus of attention is senior Emiratis and marginalised communities saddled with extraordinary fallouts of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The two initiatives are in line with the ’10 Million Meals’ campaign as well as RTA’s social responsibility spanning the whole year, especially during the blessed month of Ramadan. One of the initiatives is specifically focused on the welfare of senior Emiratis, given the precautionary measures to cope with the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the UAE and the entire world," said Ms Rowdah Al Mehrizi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication, RTA.

"RTA’s taxis are directed to senior citizens to offer them nol cards with credits to help them with their Ramadan needs. The step was coordinated with the Community Development Authority, which identified the beneficiaries. The delivery of nol cards is performed under strict precautionary measures to avoid people assembly and contact. Cards are also distributed securely to resident families of taxi drivers," she added.

RTA's second initiative is introduced with Serco, Dubai Metro and Tram Operator, in collaboration with Talabat the online food and household delivery platform, to distribute Iftar meals to cleaners, and security personnel at Latifa Hospital, Rashid Hospital and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

"RTA is always keen to rise to challenges and extreme circumstances the nation might encounter. It seeks to run services and initiatives under a vision compatible with leaders’ efforts to maintain the business drive while addressing the health concerns," concluded Al Mehrizi.