RTA scoops multiple social responsibility, brand development awards

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has made several Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, achievements where it won the Dubai Chamber CSR Label, rendering it the first government entity to win this award for the third year running.

RTA also obtained the ISO 26000 Social Responsibility Certificate, and its new corporate identity has bagged three gold and one bronze awards.

Yousef Al Rida, CEO of RTA’s Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector was pleased with the galaxy of awards achieved by RTA as they depict the continuous efforts made to boost its social responsibility and support initiatives of the Dubai Government in various fields aimed at bringing happiness to people.

"Winning a host of social responsibility awards reflect RTA’s relentless drive to support ‘people of determination’ and live up to its social responsibility. Examples of initiatives rolled out in this regard include Dubai Audio library (Bookshare.org) for visually impaired people, and ‘Kiswat Khair’ (Clothes for Good) initiative, which mustered the efforts of 850 volunteers from RTA and 10 other government entities to recycle 35,000 pieces of cloth. ‘Read More’ initiative had benefited half a million people, and ‘Meals on Wheels’ initiative distributed Ramadan Iftar meals to families earning limited incomes and workers at their accommodations," commented Al Rida.

"Several initiatives were destined to ‘people of determination’, including one edition of the ‘Short Story’ contest, gifting wheelchairs to those mobility-challenged and tailoring some services to offer them personalised service. RTA also offered them free rides on public transport means, complimentary parking cards, dedicated counters at customer’s happiness centres, among other privileges," said Al Rida.

RTA is always keen on forging partnerships with various entities in the context of boosting its corporate social responsibility as part of a strategy designed to serve various segments of the community including students, people of determination, and senior citizens.

"Our corporate social responsibility extends beyond the UAE to include assisting needy people in sisterly and friendly countries. We have also renewed our support to the government’s new initiative such as the Well of Hope for digging 10 drinking water wells in 10 countries experiencing scarce water resources," he added.

"In the sixth edition of the Transform Awards MENA 2019, RTA collected three gold and one bronze branding awards during an event held by the London-based Transform Magazine at Al Habtoor Palace Hotel in Dubai. The Awards honour entities that have made excellent improvements in brand strategies and contents," said Al Rida.

"RTA’s new corporate identity, which is consistent with Dubai Government’s directive to leverage innovation and smart transformation based on three elements (Make. Move. Transform), has quickly made an impression and obtained a bunch of prestigious Transform MENA Awards.

It won the Gold Award in the category of: Best Rebrand of a Digital Property, rendering RTA brand simpler and smoother thanks to icons employed to cut short text-intensive content on the website and social media platforms.

It won another Gold Award in the category of: Best Visual Identity from the Transport and Logistics Sector. RTA launched several options to maintain communication with the community, such as the ‘S’hail’ App designed to improve multi-modal mobility.

The triple gold award was in the category of Best Strategic or Creative Development of a New Brand. RTA developed a new strategy culminating in the integrated ‘S’hail’ mobility platform. It is user-friendly, saves time and encourages the use of public transport.

"The awards tally was rounded up by a bronze title in the category of: Best Implementation of a Brand Development Project. It recognises RTA’s improved new identity and realisation of clear targets through the operation of 200 services, eight transit means and multiple infrastructure projects to serve millions of clients," concluded the CEO of Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA.