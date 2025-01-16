Open Menu

RTA Signs Agreement With PMI As Organising Partner For Dubai International Project Management Forum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2025 | 11:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Project Management Institute (PMI) during the 10th edition of the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) 2025.

As part of the MoU, PMI will act as an Organising Partner for future editions of the forum, playing an active role in its events and activities.

The partnership also encompasses promoting the forum at PMI conferences across Europe, the middle East, and North Africa, as well as providing consultancy on opportunities for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and stakeholders in relevant fields.

The MoU was signed by Ali Lootah, Director of Infrastructure & Urban Planning Affairs of Executive Affairs Sector, RTA and Deputy Chair of the Dubai International Project Management Forum Organising Committee, and Pierre Le Manh, President and CEO of the Project Management Institute (PMI).

Ali Lootah commented, “We are delighted to sign this MoU with PMI, a longstanding strategic partner of the forum in its current and previous editions. This partnership underscores PMI's dedication to maintaining its pivotal role in the forum's success and its immense contribution to attracting specialists, decision-makers, and senior officials in the fields of project management and sustainability.”

Lootah added, “The MoU serves RTA’s vision to enhance the forum's agenda and ensure its continued success. It positions the forum as a vital platform for exchanging knowledge and expertise while showcasing cutting-edge solutions in project management and operations in line with international standards and best practices.”

