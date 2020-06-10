UrduPoint.com
RTA Signs As Member Of UN Global Compact For Sustainable Development

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 07:45 PM

RTA signs as member of UN Global Compact for Sustainable Development

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has signed the United Nations Global Compact for Sustainable Development, signalling the fulfilment of membership to the UN in this regard.

The achievement was made following the full alignment of RTA’s sustainability reports with the UN goals that address global challenges such as poverty, inequality, climate, environmental degradation, peace, justice, human rights and the fight against corruption. It reflects RTA’s commitment to the ten principles of the Charter in these fields.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of RTA, hailed this achievement as it reflects RTA’s global standing in establishing sustainable development structures. He described stainability as an inherent culture of RTA since inception.

"These efforts stem from RTA’s unwavering commitment to its current and future responsibilities and the substantial contributions it had made to achieve sustainable development.

RTA will continue endeavours to improve business and operations to achieve its strategic objectives at all levels," he noted.

For his part, Nasser Abu Shehab, CEO of Strategy and Corporate Governance at RTA, stated that the authority made a ground-breaking achievement by topping GRI-compatible sustainability reports in 2018, rendering it the first entity in roads and transport industry to make such achievement worldwide. RTA’s reports are supported by Reasonable Assurance Statement, which indicates sustainability has become an integral part of RTA’s operations."

RTA managed to surpass the objective of reducing costs by 14 percent and maximising revenues by 5 percent. In the social front, customers and employees happiness and community development figure out in RTA’s key goals. In 2018, RTA contributed to 85 social responsibility initiatives.

