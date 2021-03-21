RTA signs MoU with Sharjah Commerce and Tourism to promote marine transport

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2021) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) to promote the RTA’s marine transport line for ferry riders between the two emirates.

Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of the Public Transport Agency, RTA and Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, signed the MoU remotely via video telecommunication.

"The signing of the MoU is part of the RTA’s efforts to boost strategic partnerships with several Federal and local entities to improve our services. Under the MoU, RTA is committed to providing information and data to the SCTDA about its marine transit modes and lines to enable SCTDA to promote marine transit means among citizens and residents and highlight their importance in easing the mobility of people. The two parties will share information about participation in workshops and promoting the culture of sustainable transport. They will hold periodic meetings to assess achievements made and coordinate the announcement of any emergencies relating to marine transport between the two emirates," said Bahrozyan.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority said, "We believe this MoU will step up the strategic relationships between the two parties and serve the public interests of Sharjah and Dubai. We will utilise our marketing and promotional vehicles to promote the RTA’s marine transport services," he commented.

"In line with the MoU, we will address all entities and partners associated with tourism, management of hotel facilities and grand shopping centres in Sharjah to familiarise them with marine transport services and lines of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority. '' ''We will also invite the RTA to any events, conferences and meetings we hold to boost the promotional and marketing efforts provided for in the MoU. We are looking forward to wider future cooperation between the two parties towards realising the shared vision that views marine transport means as a key contributor to easing the mobility of people between the two emirates," Al Midfa added.