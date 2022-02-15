UrduPoint.com

RTA Signs Two MoUs With Canadian Business Council, Enterprise Ireland

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 11:15 PM

RTA signs two MoUs with Canadian Business Council, Enterprise Ireland

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2022) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), the first with the Canadian business Council of Dubai and the other with Enterprise Ireland, which aim to benefit from the best trading and investment practices of the public transport industry and mobility in Canada and Ireland.

The MoUs were signed by Nasser Abu Shehab, CEO, Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, RTA; Colin M. Beaton, Chairman, Canadian Business Council of Dubai and the Northern Regions; and Mike Hogan, Regional Director - MENA, Enterprise Ireland.

"The signing of the two MoUs is part of our efforts to enhance the economic relations between RTA and the two entities to benefit from the best commercial and investment practices of the public transport and mobility industry. The step provides information about RTA’s project prospects for the associated Canadian and Irish companies, which will open the door for partnerships in delivering projects," said Abu Shehab.

"The common goals of the two MoUs are summarised in attracting Canadian and Irish investments and identifying tangible commercial projects that would contribute to achieving the strategic objectives of RTA. RTA is keen to provide world-class infrastructure and transport networks to keep pace with the rapid development seen by Dubai, which has made immense investments in developing roads and transport infrastructure," he said.

Meanwhile, Beaton said, "The Canadian Business Council is proud to cooperate with RTA, which had offered huge opportunities to Canadian businesses. Based on the mutual successes achieved so far, we are looking forward to working closely with RTA to boost the trading relations between Canada and the UAE in future."

For his part, Hogan said, "The UAE and Ireland have a lot in common. Both countries invest heavily in innovative solutions to move their nations and people forward. We are pleased to enter into this partnership with RTA, an entity with model practices and operations."

