RTA Starts Trial Run Of Autonomous Vehicle At Expo 2020 Site

Wed 18th March 2020 | 06:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has started the trial run of an autonomous vehicle at the site of Expo 2020 Dubai, which will be used to transport individuals on a dedicated path from the main entrance to the staff offices.

This is part of the RTA’s efforts to broaden the scope of the Dubai Self-Driving Transport Strategy, aimed at transforming 25 percent of total mobility journeys in Dubai into self-driving modes by 2030. The strategy contributes to the integration of mass transit, as well as safe and sustainable transport solutions.

"The Self-Driving Transport Strategy is part of initiatives aimed at supporting the green economy drive. Trialling an autonomous vehicle at the site of the Expo is an achievement and addition to our efforts to introduce autonomous vehicles at Dubai's various hotspots," said Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, RTA.

"The trial run, which will last for three months, includes testing autonomous technologies, ensuring the safety of individuals, and protecting surrounding properties. It illustrates the RTA’s keenness to adopt highly efficient, safe and reliable technologies in delivering smart services," he added.

"We are proud that the site of Expo 2020 has become a venue for the implementation of the Dubai Self-Driving Transport Strategy, with the deployment of a test run of an autonomous vehicle at the site. This strategy is compatible with our sustainability vision to enhance the use of environmentally-friendly vehicles with low-carbon emissions," said Mohamed Al Ansaari, Vice-President-Communications, Expo 2020 Dubai.

The vehicle uses green technologies and is powered by electricity to operate up to 16 hours. It accommodates 15 riders (10 seated, five standing) and travels at a speed of 25 km/h. The vehicle is designed to travel in closed and internal public roads within the entertainment and residential communities. It features high safety and security standards to monitor the path using advanced sensors and high accuracy positioning systems. It can monitor any obstructing object, and will automatically slow down when an object emerges. The vehicle will come to a complete stop when an object comes close to it.

