RTA Supports ‘10 Million Meals’ Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 12:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) The Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has announced its support to the national campaign, '10 Million Meals', the nation’s biggest food distribution drive, to support low-income families and individuals in need.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the authority explained that it is supporting the campaign via two charitable initiatives marking the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The first initiative is, the RTA added, providing senior citizens with 'nol' cards to help them with their Ramadan needs. Nol cards can be utilised in various retail outlets, including LuLu Supermarket, Carrefour, and Zoom convenience stores. The authority's taxi fleet will deliver the nol cards to senior citizens, it explained.

The RTA noted that the second initiative will see a collaborative effort between Dubai Metro and Tram operator, Serco, and online food and household delivery platform, Talabat, to distribute iftar (breaking fast) meals to hospital cleaners and security personnel at Latifa Hospital, Rashid Hospital and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

Commenting on the announcement, Rowdah Al Mehrizi, RTA Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication, said, "The two initiatives are in line with the '10 Million Meals' campaign, as well as the RTA’s [corporate] social responsibility spanning the whole year, especially during the blessed month of Ramadan."

The RTA has previously taken part in Dubai Government humanitarian initiatives and campaigns. This latest involvement is part of the authority's recurring Ramadan initiatives, such as 'Ramadan Rations' and 'Meals on Wheels'.

