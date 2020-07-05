UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RTA Supports ‘Invest In Knowledge’ Initiative Of Mohammed Bin Rashid Knowledge

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 07:15 PM

RTA supports ‘Invest in Knowledge’ initiative of Mohammed bin Rashid Knowledge

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has joined the ‘Invest in Knowledge’ initiative rolled out by the Mohammed bin Rashid Knowledge Foundation.

RTA’s participation in the is part of its support to the Mohammed bin Rashid Knowledge Foundation, MBRKF, which provides an educational and knowledge platform for various community members, especially government employees. "The concept of an educational foundation has always been part of RTA’s core business. We are endeavouring to make it a reality through grooming knowledgeable and skilled employees," the Authority said on Sunday.

RTA will be uploading several books, reports, magazines, manuals and other specialist knowledge resources for the benefit of employees and others to the initiative digital platform link. "The association with this initiative will further nurture the knowledge of beneficiaries from RTA, thanks to the rich contents of the MBRKF platform, which boasts of 300,000 addresses and 3.

5 million digital materials," it added.

The Authority has a comprehensive plan to enhance the foundation which supports the community to broaden their knowledge and education. It had launched 'Read' with RTA application with 150 free books in both Arabic and English available for Android and iOS users. It fits with the national agenda for the next decade aimed at making reading part of the duties of government offices.

RTA also launched Dubai Audio Library, in collaboration with Bookshare online library, which includes 400 thousand books in Arabic language. The library has 820 international publishers and volunteers in Dubai who contribute to by donating their digital files.

The library is available in several formats including audio, Braille and embossed writing to help those with visual impairment.

Related Topics

Business Education Dubai RTA Rashid Reading Sunday From Government Million Arab

Recent Stories

1,036 new e-commerce licences issued in UAE in 6 m ..

16 minutes ago

China launches satellite for space environment stu ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Economy manual highlights 5 elements to ensu ..

31 minutes ago

4,500 Holstein cows arrive in Abu Dhabi to enhance ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law on Dubai Real E ..

47 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council honours winners of Pocari Swe ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.