RTA supports ‘Invest in Knowledge’ initiative of Mohammed bin Rashid Knowledge

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has joined the ‘Invest in Knowledge’ initiative rolled out by the Mohammed bin Rashid Knowledge Foundation.

RTA’s participation in the is part of its support to the Mohammed bin Rashid Knowledge Foundation, MBRKF, which provides an educational and knowledge platform for various community members, especially government employees. "The concept of an educational foundation has always been part of RTA’s core business. We are endeavouring to make it a reality through grooming knowledgeable and skilled employees," the Authority said on Sunday.

RTA will be uploading several books, reports, magazines, manuals and other specialist knowledge resources for the benefit of employees and others to the initiative digital platform link. "The association with this initiative will further nurture the knowledge of beneficiaries from RTA, thanks to the rich contents of the MBRKF platform, which boasts of 300,000 addresses and 3.

5 million digital materials," it added.

The Authority has a comprehensive plan to enhance the foundation which supports the community to broaden their knowledge and education. It had launched 'Read' with RTA application with 150 free books in both Arabic and English available for Android and iOS users. It fits with the national agenda for the next decade aimed at making reading part of the duties of government offices.

RTA also launched Dubai Audio Library, in collaboration with Bookshare online library, which includes 400 thousand books in Arabic language. The library has 820 international publishers and volunteers in Dubai who contribute to by donating their digital files.

The library is available in several formats including audio, Braille and embossed writing to help those with visual impairment.