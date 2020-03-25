UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RTA Takes Additional Measures To Protect Metro, Bus And Taxi Riders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 07:30 PM

RTA takes additional measures to protect metro, bus and taxi riders

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) As part of precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, announced several proactive and preventive measures to protect the health of public transport riders.

Measures taken include controlling the number of riders per metro/bus to maintain a safe distance between riders. Bus doors will be controlled by the driver. The front/middle doors will be opened, and the rear door will remain shut. Moreover, the number of taxi riders has been limited to two per taxi (in the rear seat).

RTA has also increased the number of journeys and stepped up the service frequency of Dubai Metro.

Furthermore, all bus shelters in Dubai have been closed temporarily as part of precautionary steps. The objective of these measures is to ensure healthy and safe transit services at the highest global standards and enforce social distancing among passengers.

RTA has called on public transport riders not to use public transport unless necessary; plan their journeys in advance to avoid peak hours, as delays are expected due to the new measures taken; and cooperate with the supervisors deployed at bus and metro stations or on board these modes. It has also urged them to use personal protective equipment while moving around in public areas.

Related Topics

Dubai Driver Metro RTA All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation Donation ..

20 minutes ago

Lahore General Hospital launches telemedicines in ..

5 minutes ago

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board committed to faci ..

5 minutes ago

Air pollution in Italy falls since start of lockdo ..

5 minutes ago

Dr Rafiq Ahmad laid to rest

5 minutes ago

Govt taking concrete steps to curb coronavirus spr ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.