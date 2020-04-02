UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RTA Teams Up With Online Shopping Platforms To Speed Up Delivery Of Orders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:30 PM

RTA teams up with online shopping platforms to speed up delivery of orders

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, announced that it has teamed up with Dubai-based companies that have online shopping platforms to deliver orders to the public through Dubai Taxi vehicles and franchised taxis. The initiative responds to the growing demand from UAE consumers for online shopping during the current period.

RTA said Union Coop Society and Emirates Post are among the first entities it has partnered with to offer this service. The initiative is in line with RTA’s efforts to reduce the pressure on delivery services offered by online shopping platforms and ensures the public are able to receive their orders on time.

The Authority further said it has taken all precautionary measures to safeguard the health and safety of both customers and drivers through contactless collection and delivery of orders.

"The service is aligned with the UAE leadership’s directives to people to stay at home, practice social distancing and follow precautionary measures against the coronavirus, COVID-19," RTA said, adding that it is seeking to broaden the scope of the initiative to cover all online shopping companies.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Vehicles RTA Post All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indian troops continue CASOs amid strict lock down ..

2 minutes ago

AJK leader demands urgent release of Kashmiri pris ..

2 minutes ago

Kanwal Shauzab urges nation for maximum social dis ..

24 minutes ago

Seoul to Allocate $5.73Mln for Humanitarian Projec ..

24 minutes ago

Firing incident injures two in Khanewal

24 minutes ago

Cleanliness drive conducted in sub-division Lalqil ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.