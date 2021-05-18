UrduPoint.com
RTA To Auction 350 Premium Plates Of 2, 3, 4 And 5 Digits

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

RTA to auction 350 premium plates of 2, 3, 4 and 5 digits

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is offering 350 catchy number plates of 2, 3, 4 and 5 digits for private and classic vehicles.

Plates on offer bear (A-B-H-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W) codes. This 64th online auction is the second of its kind this year.

Registration of bidders starts this Sunday, 23rd May, and the bidding process kicks off at 08:00 am on Sunday, 30th May, and continue for five days only.

The selling of licensing plates in this auction is subject to a 5 percent VAT. Each bidder is required to have a Traffic File opened in Dubai, submit a security cheque amounting to AED5,000 made to RTA, and pay an un-refundable participation fee of AED120.

Payment can be made at Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or Deira, or by credit card via (www.rta.ae) or Dubai Drive app.

Online auctions are particularly appealing to a large segment of the community as they offer fans the liberty of selecting their fancied plates in a hassle-free environment. Moreover, this sort of auctions contributes to enhancing the online service offering of RTA as part of its annual plans for upgrading the quality of processing customer transactions.

