RTA To Launch Digital Investment Platform In 2021

Sun 31st May 2020 | 07:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has unveiled a digital investment platform dubbed ‘RTA Invest’ for managing investors relations, which will be operational in 2021.

It aims to offer investors a package of smart and streamlined services and showcase RTA’s investment opportunities amongst a wider spectrum of local and global businesses. It will also facilitate the response and interaction of bidders to call for RTA investment tenders.

"We are planning to launch this digital investment platform next year to offer an integrated experience for potential investors in RTA projects. The platform will create interactive investment channels with investors for sharing ideas and proposing innovative business solutions.

It will enhance the cooperation and investment drive in a variety of fields and boost the public-private partnership, PPP, concept," said Ibrahim Al Haddad, Director of Commercial and Investment, Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, RTA.

"Through this platform, we are supporting our leaders’ efforts to elevate the projects’ competitiveness value, promote the opportunities professionally, attract more and diverse investors in infrastructure projects and initiatives. The platform will be appealing especially to technology-savvy international businesses capable of proposing creative funding models for integrated transport systems offering new options to riders and value to Dubai’s profile as a model future city," he noted.

Your Thoughts and Comments

