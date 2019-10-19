RTA to open bridges leading to entry/exit of Dubai Mall Zabeel parking

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2019) Dubai Roads and Transport Authority,RTA, announced that bridges leading to entry/exit points of the Dubai Mall Zabeel multi-level parking building will be opened on Tuesday, 29th October 2019.

RTA will open a bridge linking The Dubai Mall Zabeel parking building with the upper level of Financial Centre Street, and another bridge extending from the parking building to the direction of Sheikh Zayed Road and Jumeirah. A footbridge linking the parking with Dubai Mall will also be opened.

The contractor is currently carrying final works to bridges linking the upper level of the Financial Centre Street and Dubai Mall’s cinema parking. The opening date will be announced later in coordination with Emaar.

"The project undertaken by RTA in collaboration with Emaar Properties covers the construction of bridges extending 1860 metres with width varying between 4.5 and 10 metres. Bridges connect entry/exit points of the Financial Centre Street with the cinema parking at Dubai Mall and the new Zabeel parking building.

Works also include a footbridge measuring 210x17 m and a vehicles bridge measuring 360x9 m linking Zabeel parking building with Dubai Mall in addition to lighting and utility works," said Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of RTA.

This project complements the bridge linking Al Khail Road and the Financial Centre Street RTA had accomplished in coordination with Emaar extending from the interchange of Ras Al Khor and Al Khail Roads to the Financial Centre Street. Works covered a bridge extending 1270 m in length and 11 to 15 m in width and built on single columns crossing over Dubai Water Canal.

The opening of this bridge has streamlined the traffic flow on the Financial Centre Street and surface junctions and eased vehicular density at junctions leading to Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard. It has increased the street capacity to 4500 vehicles per hour at peak times, served other development projects and eased the pressure on roads network in the area.