RTA to resume Dubai Metro, public bus services starting Sunday

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) DUBAI, 23RD April 2020 (WAM) - Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, announced that Dubai’s metro, public buses and taxi services will be restored following a decision by Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management to partially reduce controls on movement in the emirate.

RTA said it will resume the Dubai Metro and public buses services at their normal fares starting Sunday 26 April, 2020. Riders will have to observe preventive and proactive health measures, including maintaining physical distance from others and wearing face masks on metro, buses and within the premises. The ongoing protective health measures for taxi rides will continue to be in place, such as limiting the number of riders to two at the back seat and maintaining isolators between the driver and passengers. Buses and taxis will operate according on normal fares, RTA said.

According to the announcement, Dubai Metro service hours will be from 7.00 am to 11.00 pm from Saturday to Thursday, and from 10.00 am to 11.00 pm on Friday.

As for public buses, they will be operating on normal timetables during the day from 6.00 am to 10.00 pm. A total of 13 bus routes (8, 10, 12, A13, 17, 24, C01, C07, F18, F21, F34, F43 and X23) will be offering services at a frequency of 30 minutes after that between 10.

00 pm to 6.00 am. These routes will serve 19 public and private hospitals namely: Rashid Hospital in Oud Metha, Iranian Hospital in Al Wasl, Zulekha Hospital in Al Qusais; Dubai Hospital on Al Khaleej Road, Deira; Baraha Hospital in Al Baraha, Deira; Latifa Hospital in Al Jadaf NMC Hospital in Al Qusais; American Hospital in Oud Metha; and the Saudi German Hospital in Al Barsha.

Additionally, the routes will serve several hospitals in Healthcare City, including Emirates Specialty Hospital, Dubai Dental Hospital, BR Medical Suites, Sapphire Day Surgery Centre, American Heart Center, Dr Riadh Hospital, Emirates Integra Medical & Surgery Centre, Mediclinic City Hospital and Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital.

Starting Sunday 26 April, public parking will be a paid service from 8.00 am to 6.00 pm, and from 8.00 pm until 12.00 midnight.

RTA has taken all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers. Buses and taxis are also sanitised daily, RTA said. The gradual resumption of these transit services is necessarily linked with public compliance with preventive measures in place. However any violations will not be tolerated.

RTA extended its wishes for good health and safety to commuters during this period.