RTA To Showcase ‘AI In Cycling Tracks’ Solution At GITEX 2021

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 07:15 PM

RTA to showcase ‘AI in Cycling Tracks’ solution at GITEX 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to host a live demonstration of the ‘Using AI in Cycling Tracks’ solution at its stand at GITEX Technology Week 2021, which is a proof of concept (PoC) developed by EVOTEQ, a digital transformation solutions provider.

This revolutionary solution aims to ensure safer roads for cyclists by deploying digital solutions that create a meaningful impact on people’s lives.

RTA had developed 463 kilometres of cycling track in 2020 with plans to increase the total length of cycling tracks in the emirate to 739 kilometres by 2026 with the aim of linking the most vital areas in the emirate with various public transport stations.

The first phase of the PoC was implemented at the Nad al Sheba cycling track in Dubai.

Mohammed Yousuf Al Mudharreb, CEO of RTA’s Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, said, "In designing the Smart Cycling Track, next-generation technologies such as the internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) have been used. The data gathered by this high-tech AI enabled platform will be leveraged to detect cyclists, joyriders, including joggers, and scooter riders, on the track and determine the current track occupancy.

The smart solution also identifies the speed at which the cyclists are traveling and detects if they are wearing a helmet. Moreover, further trend analysis will allow the collected data to predict and prevent critical cycling incidents like crowded tracks and accidents, and alert authorities of increased risk conditions based on the collected data."

Jihad Tayara, CEO, EVOTEQ, said, "Throughout the first phase of the PoC implementation, we focused on the utilisation of the latest AI and IoT technologies to validate the viability of the solution by building and testing four keys features: cyclist detection, helmet detection, speed and total occupancy. As a following step, we've developed an extended project roadmap for the complete track journey for cyclists, which aims to improve their safety and experience."

"In Dubai, the solution will help boost the government’s efforts to make the emirate a bicycle-friendly city, as well as promote cycling as a form of sport and fitness activity," Tayara added.

