RTA trains 1,000 Emirati students in engineering and technology

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2023) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed the training and qualifying 1,000 students in a remote educational programme that started in November 2022 and ended in January 2023.

The programme included diverse specialties such as electrical and electronic engineering, engineering technology, science, software engineering, civil engineering, computer science and cybersecurity.

Adhari Mohammed, Director of Human Resources and Development, RTA, said, “The training programme for 1,000 students targeted outstanding Emirati graduates to hone their skills in future majors needed by RTA to qualify them and enhance their capabilities. It also provides placements for outstanding graduates within RTA.”

“RTA has set out a roadmap for the programme such that it will achieve the targeted results. We have coordinated with top universities and educational institutions, compiled the details of outstanding students, and listed the Names of candidate students according to the current and future vital disciplines needed by the RTA. Then we listed the strategic partners in various specialised fields related to RTA. The specialised training programmes had been identified by partners namely Deutsche Bahn, International Association of Public Transport (UITP), International Road Federation (IRF), ERTICO, and Keolis-MHI,” she added.

The programme included 27 engineering and future disciplines that RTA needs such as software engineering, civil engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, information technology, entrepreneurship, innovation, and marketing. It also focused on areas of infrastructure, smart cities, railway operation, future foresight, asset management, cybersecurity, autonomous and smart transport, and project management. Students were selected from 7 universities and public and private educational institutions.

Specific criteria had been set for the selection of affiliated students. Mainly, students have to be citizens of the UAE, the field of study has to be within the disciplines needed RTA, graduation was not more than 3 years, and have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or more.

The programme contributes to attracting and qualifying specialised national competencies, investing in educating and qualifying students, creating job opportunities for fresh graduates by providing them with specialised job skills, creating a distinctive corporate reputation for RTA and attracting outstanding students.