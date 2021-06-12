UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RTA Undertakes Integrated Transport Project Around 9 Expo 2020 Bus Stations

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 08:45 PM

RTA undertakes integrated transport project around 9 Expo 2020 Bus Stations

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2021) DUBAI, 12th June 2021 (WAM) - Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has endorsed a project for integrated transport and flexible mobility around 9 Expo 2020 bus stations. RTA shall undertake the project in collaboration with Nakheel, Dubai Silicon Oasis, TECOM, and Dubai Properties.

"The project aims to encourage the use of environmentally friendly alternative transport means such as cycling tracks and encouraging public to use pedestrian walking paths as well as public transport means, such as the metro, tram, marine transport and public buses. It focuses on improving the surrounding environment as it will promote the integration of multi-modal transit means. Improvements include providing pedestrian pavements and addressing traffic safety requirements such as safe crossings, and traffic signals designated for pedestrians and cyclists. Accordingly, RTA has to ensure non-interrupted cycling tracks, address the mobility needs of people of determination to ease their accessibility to all mobility means in place, maximise the benefit from public and transport, and ensure the integration of public transport means with alternative transport means," said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority.

"The project includes the enhancement and implementation of mobility and connectivity standards around 9 Expo 2020 Bus Stations at Al Baraha, Al Ghubaiba, Al Jafiliya, business Bay 2, Dubai Silicon Oasis, International City, Palm Jumeirah, Etisalat and the Union Bus Stations. The project will add 45 km to the cycling tracks network, which renders Expo Bus Stations as an excellent model of integrated and environmentally friendly stations.

The project concept revolves around improving and configuring the infrastructure to support network flexibility and environment sustainability besides improving the surrounding areas for pedestrians," commented Al Tayer.

"RTA is committed to providing residents-friendly infrastructure that meets the requirements of integrated transport and serving the integration of the city to ease the access to mass transit stations. It also makes every effort to ensure safe and smooth access of pedestrians and cyclists to those means to nurture a hospitable environment for peoples of determination," he noted.

"In all public transport projects, RTA assigns special attention to improving the link of public transport stations with development projects and the surrounding attraction areas. This entails addressing the first and last-mile needs, providing elements that assist with the integration of transit means, such as bus stops, cycling tracks, pedestrian crossings, rest areas, shaded paths, landscaped areas, parking for rented cars, and bike racks. Providing these elements will encourage people to use non-conventional mobility means like walking and biking and the use of E-Scooters in commuting between their homes and public transport stations," elaborated Al Tayer.

"Works of the project provide for an integrated environment around metro and bus stations, which entails constructing 226 pedestrian paths and 857 dropped kerbs, creating paths for people of determination at 1053 points, in addition to the implementation of a host of speed calming measures such as humps, shared cycling & pedestrian tracks, shared cycling & vehicles lanes, roadside parking slots, and wider pedestrian pavements.

Related Topics

Business Cycling Dubai Metro Vehicles Palm Jumeirah RTA Traffic June 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 Match 19 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gla ..

50 minutes ago

Emirates Schools Establishment approves plan for r ..

1 hour ago

Kazakh President signs decree supporting human rig ..

1 hour ago

Federal budget provided special relief to the down ..

1 hour ago

41 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

1 hour ago

COVID-19 inoculation commences at Railways Karachi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.